Recap in the World of Sports: NFL, NBA, NHL, College Football, and MLB

The four major professional sports are all in action this time of year, which means busy times in the sports world. The NFL season is in full swing after Week 7 concluded on Monday night. The Philadelphia Eagles look more and more promising every week. They are off to a 6-1 start after their Monday night win over the Redskins, 34-24. Kirk Cousins, of the Redskins, led the game in passing with 303 yards and three touchdowns. The New England Patriots won 24-7 in the Super Bowl rematch against the Atlanta Falcons. Tom Brady threw for 249 yards and two touchdowns, and Julio Jones caught nine passes for 99 yards and one touchdown for the Falcons. The Cleveland Browns and San Francisco 49ers both have yet to see a win.

The NBA season began last week. 22-year-old Giannis Antetokounmpo, of the Milwaukee Bucks, is first in the league in scoring with 36.8 points per game. DeAndre Jordan is first in the league with 18.5 rebounds per game. The new-look Oklahoma City Thunder have gotten off to a disappointing 1-2 start, while the Memphis Grizzlies, San Antonio Spurs, LA Clippers, and Washington Wizards have not suffered a loss thus far in the young season. We will see if any of the Western Conference powers can dethrone the Warriors.

The NHL season is also in full swing. The season is indeed young, but the Los Angeles Kings lead the Western Conference with 13 points in eight games. The Tampa Bay Lightning lead the Eastern Conference with 15 points in nine games played. The Montreal Canadians have only won once in eight games, and the Arizona Coyotes have not won a game at all. Will the Penguins win their third title in three years, or will another powerhouse be able to take them down?

The Top 5 teams in College Football are still undefeated. University of Miami is also undefeated but sits at the number eight ranking. Alabama has hung on to the number one ranking, while Penn State, Georgia, TCU, and Wisconsin round out the Top 5. As the crunch to make the College Football Playoff continues, who will be able to slide in to the top four spots? One loss could mean the end of any contender’s season. The season will not conclude until early 2018, which means there is still much to see.

The World Series starts this week. The Los Angeles Dodgers beat defending champions, the Chicago Cubs, in the NLCS. The Dodgers clinched the World Series bid in five games, outscoring the Cubs 29-8. The Astros beat the Yankees in seven games. Jose Altuve, of the Astros, leads the league in postseason home runs at five. The series will feature superb pitching staffs on both sides. Clayton Kershaw and Dallas Kuechel will battle it out in Game 1. Jose Altuve leads the MVP race going into the series. Will he clinch the trophy with a win? Or will the Dodgers win their seventh World Series title in franchise history?