Farewell Papi: Remembering the Legacy of David Ortiz

David Ortiz, famously known as “Big Papi,” is arguably one of the most clutch players in not only Boston Red Sox history, but in Major League Baseball history. His career has been a rollercoaster ride with more ups than down as of late. He went from being largely unknown on the Minnesota Twins in 2003 to becoming a core player for the Boston Red Sox. He is a bona fide winner, with three World Series in a 10-year span. to prove it.

For some fans, Ortiz is a cheater who used Performance-Enhancing Drugs (PEDs). These fans believe his stats should have an asterisk on it. However, he has tried to put this behind him and focus on something bigger than the game: the Baseball Hall of Fame.

According to the New York Times, in 2003 Ortiz and others took an anonymous survey to see what kind of substances they were using. Major League Baseball (MLB) agreed not to disclose this information, but somehow his name was leaked to the public. In 2009, Ortiz held a press conference before a game to deny his use of steroids. When asked what substance he was using he said, “I don’t know.”

There are many substances that were legal back then, that are illegal now. There is no doubt that one of MLB’s main priorities has been to find and hold accountable those who use PEDs.

Ortiz has been neither suspended nor accused since those allegations came to the public. He has played for 19 years in the MLB. According to ESPN, his batting average is .286, with 538 home runs and 1,759 Runs Batted In (RBI), as of September 20, 2016. Cooperstown is not as far away as one might think for Big Papi.

He is known for his charisma; he is a big man with a big smile and an even bigger heart. He is also known for being consistent on the field in the regular season and postseason. They don’t call him “Señor October” for nothing. He hit two walk-offs in the same day against the Yankees in the 2004 American League Championship Series. As a result, he earned the Most Valuable Player of the series.

These walk-offs were an essential part of the Red Sox making baseball’s greatest comeback ever. The Red Sox came back from a 3-0 deficit against their rivals the New York Yankees, who were a favorite team to win it all in the preseason. In 2013, he was named the most valuable player of the World Series, hitting .688 (the second highest average in history).

His contribution off the field has given him a chance to win people’s heart. He gives back to his home country, the Dominican Republic. He hosts an annual golf tournament to raise money for kids who have cardiovascular problems. The money raised goes to either hospitals in the Dominican Republic or to hospitals in the New England area. He is an unselfish person, who has given more than just timely hits and home runs to the city of Boston and his hometown.

As I was walking through the Yawkey Way on my way into Fenway Park this past summer, a man next to me asked, “What are you going to do once David Ortiz is gone?” I instantly replied, “Just wait for the next one.” We shared a good laugh. However, upon later reflection, I realized there might not be another player like David Ortiz and Red Sox fans may be looking for a long time for a man who comes through on and off the field.