Park Street Post: Featuring Campus Kitchens

BY JOSIAH HENDERSON

GUEST WRITER

Unbeknownst to many, there is a small house in the North Country known to pizza delivery drivers as 11 Maple Street. To others, it’s a house near the edge of campus full of mystery and the unknown. What goes on in the Campus Kitchen House? For those who may not know, or don’t even have an idea of what the Campus Kitchens Project (CKP) is, here’s the scoop. The house is home to five students at St. Lawrence who are active members of the Campus Kitchens Project. Built in 1900 and acquired by St. Lawrence University in 2003, the house has provided space for social gatherings and lasting friendships within the local community. CKP as a club established its headquarters on Maple Street in 2015 and since then has been creating its reputation as the newest theme house on campus. Due to the age of construction, the house has undergone multiple renovations. A large hole found in its foundation in the fall compromised the heating ducts and unfortunately displaced its residents temporarily, but the people of CKP are a resilient bunch and can overcome any challenge! A new front porch came out of the construction, which was a silver lining during the situation and is enjoyed on warmer days.

Country aren’t left hungry. All meals are prepared in the pleasantly antique kitchen of Eben Holden. Safe Serve Certification is encouraged amongst club members to guarantee safety to our food recipients. One major problem in northern New York, is malnutrition. CKP holds all its meals and snacks to a standard of healthiness. Meals always have a balance of protein, carbs, and fruits or veggies to encourage healthy eating. Oftentimes, the meals served weekly in Canton are the only warm plates that some individuals will have. Jack, one of our co-presidents, is a senior and has lived in the CKP house since the club moved in. He is an avid sports writer and is interested in history. He has also held down the setup and serving shifts for several years and happily socializes with the regulars from the church. I moved in during the spring of 2016 and have mastered the art of dishwashing and coordinating with Dining Services to make sure that the club has ample kitchen supplies. I am a junior and hope to accomplish yet another successful year serving the CKP club. Audrey and Allison, the inseparable hardworking duo, moved in last semester and have proved to be a great additions to the team. When the two sophomores aren’t cooking or being studious, they are practicing their many moves for the SLU Dance Team. Allison keeps track of logistics and always has a positive attitude. Audrey keeps the club running smoothly by constantly displaying her organizational skills and coming up with new innovative ideas, as well as taking a lead role in meetings. Olivia, a junior who is currently enjoying her time abroad in Vienna, Austria, will return to the house next fall. She played a crucial role in planning meals and is excited to get back to volunteering during the next school year! Our newest member, Luke, is thrilled to have joined such an exciting group of people. He studies business and economics, and has an extensive family history in cooking gourmet Italian dishes. He is learning the ropes of the club and the house and has demonstrated his fast learning skills on a weekly basis. During the weekends, the house enjoys cooking meals together, playing in the snow, and jamming out to some great tunes.

The Campus Kitchens House hopes to continue serving the community for many years to come. A weekly meal has been served without fail for a long time. Numerous locals have come to appreciate and rely on club meals and donations. The CKP house helps to create a sense of family and community on campus where it can otherwise be hard to find. Stop by and visit or check the club Facebook page for more details!

Add @ckslaw on Twitter and

Instagram