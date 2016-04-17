Pub 56: Hot Commodity or Lost Cause?

Photo via S. Lawrence University

What once used to be a lively and popular place on campus has turned into a ghost town. The on-campus bar, also known as Pub 56, has been an ongoing issue here at St. Lawrence because of its recent lack of interest from the students. This is the reason why, yet again, Pub 56 needed to be discussed at the Thelmo meeting on March 16, 2016.

Pub 56’s popularity has proven to be an issue for the entire year. During the first semester, Thelmo gathered their senators and used the meeting time to think of ways to make the bar a more prevalent place on campus. With ideas flying, the hopes were high for a more successful year. However, things still have not seemed to improve.

“We do not think that students are educated about all that is offered at Pub 56,” said Chris Rich ’18, who organizes events for the pub. “Students can buy food there on their meal plan, and there are games that are always available.” However, even with the efforts of advertisements around campus and events being promoted online, there has been little improvement.

While students may be able to purchase food on their meal plan from Pub 56, several have been displeased with the quality and amount of time it takes for them to receive it.

“It usually takes around 30 minutes for me to receive anything I order,” said Emmaline Siebert ’16, who is a frequent customer. Maya Williams ’16, who is the Student Life chair for Thelmo and is an Admissions Fellow said, “I once got a panini from Pub 56 with no cheese on it. Can you believe that?”

With slow service on a regular basis, it is no surprise that during events food takes even longer than normal. During one of the most successful events at Pub 56 this year, Superbowl Sunday, many people were displeased with how frequently the free food was running out.

“It’s so hot in there, and every time you leave that place you smell like a french fry,” said Kathleen Sears ’16, who attends Pub 56 once a week for dollar beers, said that she has fun when she goes but wishes more students would attend.

“Dollar beers should be on Mondays, not Wednesdays,” she added, “and they shouldn’t just offer PBR for the deal, there should be other options,” Sears said.

So why keep Pub 56 going on campus? It seems as though the bar is certainly not gaining any profit from the students. “Pub 56 is a great attraction for potential students,” said Williams. “When giving tours, we often show it to families. It always catches attention and gets positive feedback.”

While it may be an attraction for future students, is it enough to keep it going on campus? Hopefully in the future it will gain back the popularity it once had. However, at this time it seems like it may be a bit of a lost cause.