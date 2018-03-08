Shaquem Griffin’s Impressive Combine Performance

The NFL is home to many of the world’s top athletes. Players must possess striking qualities of size, speed, and strength in order to succeed at their positions. Yet, leading up to the 2018 NFL Combine, nobody could’ve predicted that the standout performer would be Shaquem Griffin, a one-handed linebacker from the University of Central Florida.

At 6 feet, 223 pounds, Griffin has quickly become one of the most discussed prospects in the upcoming NFL Draft. When linebackers and defensive linemen took the field Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium, Griffen shocked NFL scouts by running a staggering 4.38 40-yard dash, the fastest of any linebacker in the past decade. Griffin’s strength was also on full display. Using a prosthetic left hand, he had 20 reps on the 225-pound bench press, shattering his original goal of 6 reps. “My adrenaline was going through the roof. I ain’t feel like I needed to stop. As soon as I heard 16, I was like ‘Oh yeah, I’m going for 20,’” said Griffin. “A lot of people didn’t think I was going to be able to do the bench press.”

While his 40-yard dash and bench press have made him a standout, Griffin’s combine performance should come as no surprise. In his freshman year at UCF in 2016, he finished the season with 92 tackles, 11.5 sacks, 1 interception and 2 fumble recoveries, stats that earned him Athletic Conference defensive player of the year. This year, Griffin helped lead UCF to an undefeated 13-0 season, which ended with the Golden Knights defeating Auburn in the Peach Bowl. Griffin was named MVP of the game. When the 2017-18 college football season ended, the Golden Knights were the only undefeated team in college football. Many considered them national champions.

At 4 years old, Griffin’s left hand was amputated due to amniotic band syndrome, a congenital condition that hinders fetal limb development. He excelled on the football field regardless. Griffin is just one of many players in the NFL community to have had success despite being physically handicapped. In 2013, Derrick Coleman Jr. became the first legally deaf offensive player in the history of the NFL. As a fullback he helped lead the Seattle Seahawks to their first Super Bowl victory. New York Giants wide receiver Brandon Marshall has equally battled multiple personality disorder on his path to becoming a future Hall of Fame wide receiver. Marshall also founded Project 365, a non-profit organization specializing in mental health awareness.

Griffin did not receive an invitation to the NFL combine until January 30, but once he got his opportunity there was no looking back. The fact of the matter is that athletes and people alike are often misjudged and overlooked because of preconceptions of what they can and can’t do. Stories like Derrick Coleman Jr., Brandon Marshall, and now Shaquem Griffin are inspiring in that they overcame adversity and reject such restrictions. Griffin is projected to be a fourth round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. The draft is set to kickoff April 26 in Arlington, Texas.