Team USA Struggles in the Return of the World Cup of Hockey

Photo via USA Today

It was not 1996. It was definitely not 1980. What it was was a colossal disappointment. Team USA laid an egg in the return of the World Cup of Hockey, winning a total of zero of their three group play games. The horrendous outcome of the tournament left many questioning: what is the current state of US hockey?

The struggles first started with poor output from star players. Team USA managed a total of five goals the whole tournament, with New York Rangers defensemen Ryan McDonagh leading the team with two goals. Star forwards T.J Oshie, Patrick Kane, Zach Parise, and Joe Pavelski combined had only one goal and six assists; not what you would expect from a group that have played in five Stanley Cup Finals since 2010.

The problems on the ice then turn to the coach, John Tortorella. Together with General Manager Dean Lombardi, Tortorella put together an uninspiring roster with key players missing, particularly Phil Kessel of the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Tortorella was clearly outcoached for the majority of the tournament, with a highlight (lowlight?) including a two-on-zero goal, something that is completely unheard of in international hockey. The main problem with Tortorella was his refusal to pull Jonathon Quick and play Cory Schneider until the final period of the tournament.

It is clear that USA Hockey needs to clean their closet and go back to the drawing board. Uninspiring finishes have seen Team USA bow out of the World Cup of Hockey without winning a game and fail to medal in the 2014 Olympics.

Possible candidates for the head coaching jobs include Nashville’s Peter Laviolette or Pittsburgh’s Mike Sullivan. For the role of GM, candidates include New Jersey’s Ray Shero or New York Ranger’s Jeff Gorton.

The one shining light for Team USA was the rise of Team North America. The team, made up of Americans and Canadians under the age of 23, showed great promise and brought an unexpected flair and cohesion. Impressive play from the recent Toronto number one pick Auston Matthews was a revelation, thanks to his speed and stick-handling. Other Americans such as Buffalo’s Jack Eichel and Calgary’s Johnny Gaudreau are sure to help Team USA bounce back during the next international competition, the 2018 Olympics.

While it is shame that we might not see the combination of speed and excitement that Team North America brought to the World Cup of Hockey this year, it may be for the best for Team USA. The young group that is rising through the ranks of international hockey is a much-needed positive for a team that desperately needs to hit the reset button and reinvent themselves.