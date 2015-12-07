Money Will Choose the Wrong Champion in College Football

This creates controversy over what conferences should be represented (such as the Big 12 last year) or whether a strong independent school should be represented (Notre Dame this year).

Eventually, this controversy will become so over-blown that the NCAA will do what they have always wanted to do, expand the playoff to six, eight or maybe even twelve teams. This will allow for more games, thus creating more ticket and commercial revenues that go directly to the NCAA.

While the NCAA gaining money over amateur athletes is a completely different story, the inevitable expansion of the playoff is wrong for college football.

Fans have complained that a champion should not be decided by a computer after the BCS system was put into place in 1999. However, the BCS system may have been the system people always wanted. Even the current playoff system works due to the fact that it does not dilute the championship contenders.