North Country Public Radio Turns 50

Walking into the offices of North Country Public Radio on Wednesday night, it was obvious that there was a party going on. Students, radio personnel, reporters, and North Country locals happily milled about, enjoying refreshments and each other’s company. On March 7th, 2017, the local radio station celebrated its 50th anniversary, and hosted an open house to look back on their achievements.

Guests had the opportunity to tour the offices and studios, checking out where their favorite broadcasts are produced. The walls were covered in notes of well-wishes, and visitors had the opportunity to record a message of thanks in the studio to be broadcasted on air. Even the resident pooch, Mugsy, got in on the celebrations, sporting his dog-sized NCPR t-shirt.

Beyond the delicious cake and free merchandise, friends of the station also had the opportunity to talk with the people who make up NCPR themselves, a sort of meet-and-greet with the familiar voices from the little box in their cars. Though NCPR was celebrating its own achievements, it was also celebrating what makes the radio station continue to broadcast each and every day: the community.

North Country Public Radio, the smallest New York branch of NPR, is located in the Noble Medical Building just next to campus, where a colorful gaggle of talented, intelligent people make all the magic happen. The station was born out of the splendid marrying of Lyndon B. Johnson’s signing of the Public Broadcasting Act and a local donation.

In the beginning, WSLU (the station’s call sign) was tightly connected to SLU’s music department, as they invited students to host music programs and professors to give talks. In 1971, WSLU became a charter member of National Public Radio.

Since then, NCPR has been reporting the facts, bringing vital information to the North Country, and often bringing North Country news to national audiences. The award-winning team of journalists consists of Brian Mann, David Sommerstein, Todd Moe, Zach Hirsch, Lauren Rosenthal, and Amy Feiereisel.

NCPR will be hosting another 50th anniversary celebration on Saturday, August 11. The birthday bash will take place at Asgaard Farm in Ausable Forks, NY, and feature the Gibson Brothers, food, regional crafts, and beer.