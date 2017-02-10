Celebrating the Year of the Rooster

Do you celebrate Chinese New Year? Do you know 2017 is the Year of the Rooster? Chinese New Year is also known as the Spring Festival, Lunar New Year, or ChunJie. The holiday lasts 15 days, and it’s the most important holiday in the lunar calendar. The start of the festival is dictated by the lunar calendar, and falls on a different day in either January or February. In 2017, January 28th is New Year’s Day.Celebrating New Year means people are celebrating another year of good fortune. People, especially young people, will go back to their hometown to enjoy the happiness of family reunion, eat delicious food, and watch Chunwan (a program which is specially for New Year’s Eve). People set off fireworks and play dragon dances on the street, and the whole city slows down to celebrate Chinese New Year. It’s hard to find a restaurant or shopping mall open during the New Year’s celebration, since most people are enjoying the happiness of the New Year. In Chinese culture, Spring Festival is the most important time of the year. Everyone celebrates it, not because of religion or any other reason, but because of the happiness being with family.

This time of the year is the largest annual mass migration on the planet, according to the newest data. There are around a billion people making 3.5 billion journeys in a 40-day period, and almost a sixth of the world’s population travels home to celebrate the holiday with their families. The whole country is on the move, going to resorts for a break or travelling back home to stay with their families. 2017 is the Year of Rooster, and 2016 was the Year of the Monkey. Every Chinese New Year is always represented by an animal. Based on the legendary story, these Chinese zodiacs were chosen by the Jade Emperor centuries ago. According to the legend, the Jade Emperor held a great race for the animals. The first 12 animals to reach his palace would get their names assigned to a year. During the race, the ox almost won the race until the animals had to cross the rushing river. The rat was right behind him and couldn’t swim very well, so the kind ox let the poor rat ride on his back and they crossed the river together. However, as soon as they crossed the river, the rat jumped off of the ox’s back and ran to the finish line. Rat was the first, and thus ox became the second. That’s why the first year in the Chinese Zodiac is the Year of Rat, and the second year is the Year of the Ox. Ten other animals reached the palace completing the 12-year cycle of the Chinese Zodiac.

According to the saying, the animal of one's birth year shapes his or her personality and destiny. For example, the dragon symbolizes honesty, and the monkey symbolizes intelligence. People born in the Year of the Rooster are characterized as being energetic, intelligent, and hardworking. In addition, they are active, talkative, and engaging ways make them popular with people.

However, according to Chinese astrology, the year of your zodiac, especially the 15 days of celebration, are considered some of the unluckiest days in the year. When an animal takes its turn in the zodiac cycle, it means that those turning 12 years old, the 24 years old, and 36 years old are unlucky; however, there is still one way to get rid off the bad luck. As long as people wear all red, like red tops, red pants, and red hats, their unluckiness will disappear. No matter which animal a person is, everyone is excited to honor these traditions and look forward to another lucky year. Like most American families eat turkey for Thanksgiving Day, Chinese families also eat special foods for the New Year. Dumplings symbolize wealth for the coming year because their shape looks like solid gold. Changmian (longevity) noodle is particularly popular because it symbolizes a healthy, long life.

No matter who you are, what your nationality is, what your race is, or what your religion is, Happy New Year, – especially to the people born in the Year of the Rooster, good luck and enjoy your zodiac year!