The Misuse of Diversity and Inclusion

We have all had at least one class where you didn’t have to understand any of the material or the definitions. You simply had to memorize, regurgitate the memorized definitions, collect your 4.0, and move on. That is how the words “diversity and inclusion” are used on this campus. Clubs and people exclaim they want to be diverse and inclusive in order to get benefits like money or jobs or whatever else. The usage of these words has transformed into a means of checking boxes to get the definition right without ever having to do the heavy lifting or actually understanding what is meant by it.

This is why people of color are thus tired of hearing these words. I can’t speak for the LGBTQIA community, or any other marginalized group on campus, but I wouldn’t be surprised if they feel the same. Our presence on this campus– checking boxes for race, sexual identity, socioeconomic status– simply feels like numbers to make the University look good. There is no need to continuously use our marginalization to make yourself look good, and, if you decide to use us to proclaim “diversity and inclusion,” at least make the effort to interact with us and understand where we are coming from.

The University’s Diversity Statement mentions things like dialogue and learning from people from various backgrounds, but in my opinion, this does not translate into other areas of student life. People do not want to engage in dialogue and avoid the uncomfortable situations, which often come with these conversations. People claim that they feel personally attacked and victimize themselves when their views and actions are challenged. These conversations are mainly held by the same students who show up for tea with Kimberly Flint Hamilton.

Last semester, Republican students claimed oppression and things were done immediately. This semester, students of color have to prove discrimination and conversations have to be moved to next week’s agenda. Then, white students wonder why students of color are upset in this institution. There is something very wrong here, and no one wants to see it because it doesn’t affect white, cishet people. We all need to take a step outside of our comfort zones to grapple with these issues and not remain complacent and complicit in perpetuating internalized discrimination.

This is why I would say it is paramount for the Thelomathesian Executive Board and other organizations to consider the frustration brought forth by Senators in last week’s meeting. These students are striving for change for marginalized people on this campus. Protecting whiteness and white fragility will not make this institution better, but rather keep it the same. I would like to implore every student on this campus to take a second to understand what diversity and inclusion means beyond the mere benefits they allow.