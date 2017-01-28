SLU-dents help make History in Women’s March on Washington

Last week’s Women’s March on Washington brought hundreds of thousands of protesters to America’s capital and sparked multiple sister protests worldwide. A group of approximately 60 St. Lawrence students attended the D.C. protests on a bus trip organized by the Women’s Resource Center, a handful of other students found their own transportation to the protest, while others joined faculty and staff in the Canton march which gathered at the courthouse.

According to The Atlantic, data compiled by Jeremy Pressman, a political science professor at the University of Connecticut, and Erica Chenoweth, a professor at the University of Denver, indicate that the number of participants was somewhere between 3.6 and 4.6 million worldwide. Outside of D.C., there were gatherings in Boston, Chicago, Hartford, Philadelphia, and Los Angeles as well as international locations such as London, Sydney, Berlin, Paris, Nairobi, and Cape Town according to CNN.

Though cries for women’s health and reproductive rights were at the center of the march, protestors rallied for a breadth of pressing issues including humane immigration reform, electoral college reform, LGBT rights, fair and equal treatment of black lives, and funding for climate change reversal research and initiatives. Some were there to speak out against President Trump’s proposal to build a wall on the U.S./Mexico border, while others demanded he abolish plans to continue with the Dakota Access Pipeline.

The event in Washington D.C. also featured a rally in which prominent entertainers, activists, and public figures from Planned Parenthood President Cecile Richards to singer and activist Alicia Keys addressed the mass gathering before it poured into the streets and flooded the city in a sea of pink hats and signs. The sheer number of women and men from all corners and cultures in America was staggering – a true testament to the passionate resistance Trump can expect during his next four years.