East Coast on Alert as Bomb Cyclone Approaches

While Saints across campus hailed this past weekend’s snowstorm as a Titus Miracle, many around the nation felt its effects in full force as it caused damages and power outages stretching from Ohio into New England and as far south as Virginia. The storm was a bomb cyclone, meaning it was a strong low-pressure storm that had the capabilities to intensify very quickly.

Authorities have notified the public to be alert while walking under trees, especially those covered with heavy snow and ice left by the storm. Many have been injured, while some have remained unscathed when weakened loose limbs have come down upon them. Reportedly, at least nine people have been killed due to falling tree limbs, two of which were children, ages six and eleven. Both of the children were in their homes when limbs came crashing through the roofs of their homes, crushing them.

More than 600,000 people were still awaiting power Monday. Upwards of 2 million were left in the dark at the height of the storm on Saturday. Crews have been working around the clock throughout the Northeast to turn the power back on before the area could potentially be pummeled again by another nor’easter this upcoming weekend. According to the National Weather Service, areas of New Jersey, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Vermont, New Hampshire, and Maine could be affected by this second winter storm system.

The storm dropped upwards of one to three feet of snow across southern and central New York in addition to other areas throughout the region, while many communities along the coasts saw flooding at what is called “moderate to major” levels. Storm surge measurements of 2.5 to 4 feet were recorded along the shore in some parts of Massachusetts.

The Boston area saw significant flooding, as National Guard members saved upward of 50 people from homes in the Quincy community, and kayaks were seen being used in the streets. This is already the second time this year that Boston has flooded due to a winter storm, the first being due to a nor’easter in early January. Record-high tides were recorded in Boston midday last Saturday due to the storm in conjunction with a full moon, and the harbor saw its 3rd highest water levels in history.

In addition to power outages and flooding, there were massive cancellations for flights and trains, with over 3,000 flights being grounded in some of the busiest airports in the North East, including JFK in New York City, Philadelphia International Airport, and Logan International Airport in Boston.

While the deadly storm left what some would call a wake of disaster in its path, in York, Maine at South Sands Beach, it unearthed the wreckage of a ship, called “The Industry,” that dates back to the Revolutionary War Era. The last time the wreckage was spotted was in 1958, and it occasionally appears after strong storms. Experts say the ship should be visible for about another month before it’s disappearance back into the sand. Researchers plan on documenting the ship along with some of its features through drone mapping in order to get a better idea of exactly how old it is.