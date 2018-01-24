State Police to Launch Drone Program in Upstate New York

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo announced on January 10 the launch of the new State Police Unmanned Aerial System Program, which will deploy four aerial drones to state trooper divisions A, D, F, and G.

An additional 14 drones will be deployed throughout the state by April 2018, including to Troop B, which covers St. Lawrence County and four other North Country Counties.

“This state-of-the-art technology will improve emergency response, improve operational and cost efficiencies and increase trooper safety,” Governor Cuomo said in a press release.

Aerial drones provide additional flexibility for state troopers. Their ease of deployment and reduced response times are expected to make operations more efficient and cost-effective, according to the press release.

The new state police drones significantly cut down costs compared to manned aircrafts. To fly the drones, state police members will be Federal Aviation Administration certified and will go through 32 hours of training with the systems.

The drones can be used to document and reconstruct serious car accidents and crime scenes, as well as to keep state troopers out of danger in hazardous situations and environments, such as natural disasters.

Drones have proven an effective tool for other state organizations recently. As of Tuesday, six of the New York Department of Environmental Conversation’s fleet of 22 drones were being used to monitor ice jam conditions throughout the state to prepare for emergency flooding, minimizing danger to the organization’s officers and rangers.

“I think it’s a pretty interesting concept, especially if they’re using it for what they’re proposing,” said Isaac Gingras ‘18. “If they start violating people’s civil liberties, then a lot of people will get upset about it.”

According to a USA Today report, state police want to reassure people that the new drones will not be used for surveillance, and that videos with no law enforcement purpose will be deleted within 30 days.

The New York State Trooper Foundation, whose stated goal is “helping our New York State Troopers better serve you—and better help our community,” is donating 16 of the 18 aerial drones to the state police.

In the Governor’s Office press release, State Police Superintendent George P. Beach II thanked Governor Cuomo and the New York State Trooper Foundation, saying: “The aerial drone systems we are deploying bring substantial benefits to our Troopers in the field, and are representative of our ongoing efforts to provide the tools they need to deliver outstanding service to the public.”