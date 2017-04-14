The Significance of UConn women’s basketball’s win streak

Photo via Yard Barker

Two weeks ago the UConn women’s basketball team suffered what is arguably one of the biggest upsets in college basketball history, ending a 111 game win streak. In those 111 games, stretching back to 2014, the Huskies reached incredible milestones, worthy of endless recognition in the sports world.

UConn’s small bench, lack of size, and young roster, accompanied by their sudden inability to hit shots and early foul trouble, were all major players in the 66-64 overtime loss to Mississippi State in the 2017 Final Four. Mississippi State point guard Morgan Williams shot at the buzzer shocked UConn, making them come to the realization that their season, and their win streak had in fact, come to an end.

According to an interview given to The New York Times, UConn Head Coach, Geno Auriemma said “They beat us.” “They took us away from the things that we like to do. We didn’t have the kind of maturity that you need to win at this level at this time of the year.” The loss of superstars Briana Stewart, Moriah Jefferson, and Morgan Tuck to the W.N.B.A draft required young players to step into leadership roles, showing their vulnerability.

Despite this loss, their winning streak encompassed records no other program has been able to ever accomplish. The NCAA released a report documenting some of those numbers.

According to their report, there were 867 days between UConn losses, starting their streak on November 23, 2014 with a win over Creighton.

They recorded 108 double-digit wins, leaving just three of those victories to come down to the wire.

81 of their wins came while ranked No. 1 in the AP Top 25, and they were never ranked lower than No. 3 during the streak.

They had 80 consecutive wins in the AAC.

65 was the largest margin of victory during the streak, beating South Florida 103-37 to win their 90th straight game, tying the all time record. In addition, they had 61 victories by at least 40 points.

They won 38 consecutive road games, and beat 29 ranked teams during this streak.

The most impressive statistic is the two National Titles won during this period. The Huskies have reached 10 consecutive Final Fours and won four straight championships from 2012-16.

The UConn Women’s program made history in an incredible fashion. “What an unbelievable, gutsy performance that no one in the country probably thought could happen,” said Mississippi State head coach, Vic Shaefer. He added to The New York Times, “We beat the greatest team, with the greatest streak, in the history of sports.”