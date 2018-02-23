Bachelor of the Week: Gib Mitchell

Name: Gib Mitchell

Zodiac Sign: Scorpio

Hometown: Bedford, NY

Major: PCA

Ticker or Java? Java, for the dance scene

Tinder or Bumble? Tinder, because I’ve never used Bumble, but I’m a face to face guy.

What is your spirit animal? Peacock.

What is your best trait? Personality

What is the soundtrack to your life? Pierce Cote’s “fueg” playlist on Spotify. One song is tough…maybe Tangled Up in Blue by Bob Dylan.

What are your hobbies? Ice hockey, NYR, skiing. meeting bachelorettes, partying, meeting bachelorettes while partying, dancing, enjoying nature, crossword puzzles.

What is your favorite drunk food? Cheese sticks.

Plan a date in the North Country: Stay over at my place for a quick and early departure. Be on the road by 6:30 to go skin up Big Tupper. Rip some turns. Possibly indulge in locally grown herbs and spices, of the smoking variety. Get back to school in time to each individually attend our 12:40 class. Learn a little bit in the classroom.

Then I pick you up outside of your building. We drive through some beautiful NoCo roads (hopefully a sunny day)! We go to a nice diner. Maybe meadows, cascade or foxy roxys. We have a delicious lunch. The soup special is French onion and it’s good. Chit chat is flying. We’re learning a lot about each other, laughing, and having a great time.

We have a good time together but you don’t call me back. You aren’t interested. I don’t want to pressure you so I give you your distance . Years later it’s still eating away at me. I can’t get you out of my head!

So I move to Europe. Become a citizen. Touch up my German because I forgot everything from my semester abroad. I get noticed one day buying groceries by a man in a black suit. He doesn’t say he knows me but he seems confident that I’m the person he’s looking for. He whispers something in my ear in French and I don’t understand. Then he backs up and says, “she’s alive, and she’s thinking about you too.” He walks away. I never find out who it was but it doesn’t matter.

I start training. Getting my body in top physical shape. I’m determined.

I fly back to the states and what do I see? You are the biggest star in the nation. A singer, or athlete, or president, your choice. But I’m amazed. I realize that this creepy guy could have lied to me but I needed to take the chance.

I go to an event you’re at. I sit in the way way back. As you begin talking you share a story about a handsome young man that took you on a date in college. I don’t know what the message is going to be but I love hearing your voice again. I’m shocked you even remember me.

I patiently wait until the event is over. I find you in the hallway and as I’m about to say something I see your arm wrapped around what looks like your husband. I die inside. But I realize how crazy I seem and that I need to leave immediately. So I turn and slowly walk away, never to see you again.

Do you have any dating advice for the men/women at SLU? The sooner you fart in front of someone the easier it will be.

What three qualities do you look for in a partner? Taste in music, beautiful (inside and out), comfortable, rule breaker.

If you could have a beer with anyone- living or dead- who would you choose? Jerry Garcia.

What are you passionate about? My mother.

What are your plans after graduation? Unknown, but something dank.

How can someone get in touch with you after reading this in the paper Friday morning? 914-262-6032.

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever gotten or a motto that you live by? “We all go haywire sometimes and if ya dont maybe you ought to.”

Where do you see yourself in 10 years? Crushing life.