Upcoming “Dark Water” is a Call to Arms

For those who care deeply about the environment, the PCA Department’s upcoming production of David Stallings’ Dark Water should not be missed. The play focuses on the struggle of animals to survive during the Deepwater Horizon oil spill of 2010, capturing the fear and desperate rage that the destruction of their home brings. While the play is about animals, the characters are portrayed as humans, displaying emotions the audience can relate to.

The play is an allegory that deals with the very serious consequences of natural tragedies. Talkin’ Broadway’s Howard Miller describes the play as “a call to arms of the sort that seldom finds its way onto a stage. It deserves to be widely seen and talked about.”

Set in the swamps of Louisiana, the play follows Barnacle, an aged sea turtle mother. In addition to facing the already dangerous wild, she must now deal with the perilous oil spill, which threatens to destroy both her home and her kind. Her journey leads her through the animal world, pursued closely by the spreading oil. Her son Weed must choose whether to fend for himself or help others, while the dolphin Daedalus holds out hope that humans will come to their rescue. The harsh commentary of the seagull Gullet completes the cast, offering a cruel, worldly perspective.

The characters in this play give voice to the animals who lost homes and lives to the Deepwater Horizon oil spill, but at the same time act as symbols for the humans involved in the spillage and cleanup. “Dark Water” is a play that calls for a serious review of our own responses to these tragic events. “Our disasters have large outcomes which affect not only our health, but the health of our planet,” says Assistant Director Gabriella Gurney ’18. “Dark Water showcases one of these disasters from a new perspective.” Along the way, the play touches on other serious issues, such as immigration, religion, and politics.

Entering into the spirit of the play, the PCA Department has decided to ensure the production of “Dark Water” is environmentally friendly. “We are using all recycled materials or materials that the SLU theatre department already has on-hand to create the set, costumes, and props,” Gurney explains. The directors and producers hope that the message delivered both by the play and its production will draw new actors and audience members; they want to interest theater lovers in environmental issues and environmental supporters in theater.

Auditions were conducted on January 24 -25 for the play, which will be performed April 3-8 at 8 p.m. in the Edson R. Miles Black Box Theater.