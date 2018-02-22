Shooting in Parkland, Florida Leaves 17 Dead

In the aftermath of the deadliest school shooting since 2013, emotions are high across the nation. On Wednesday, February 14, Nikolas Cruz walked into Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School with a semi-automatic weapon, killing 17 and wounding 15.

The 19-year-old was a former student of the school, who had been expelled the year before after a fight. Cruz had posted multiple threats online showing his intention to commit violence, which culminated in Wednesday’s shooting.

Following the event, Cruz tried to escape by mingling with the fleeing students but was quickly arrested by police. The school’s population of nearly 3,000 evacuated from the school under police direction, while frantic parents formed a crowd behind SWAT barricades, looking for their children.

Among the dead were three faculty members, one of whom has been hailed as a hero. Aaron Feis, assistant football coach, began running towards the scene when shooting broke out, students recalled. He draped himself over two students as a human shield, protecting them from gunfire. Feis died of his wounds in the hospital following the shooting.

Stunned parents and students have banned together to speak out about gun violence, proclaiming that enough is enough. “The surviving students have been nothing short of remarkable. They have shown more compassion and fortitude and poise than we are seeing from [Florida Senator Marco] Rubio or [Florida Governor Rick] Scott or the president,” said Andrew Patrick of the Coalition to Stop Gun Violence.

Thousands gathered at Fort Lauderdale’s Federal Courthouse on Saturday to support the surviving students, including Marjory Stoneman student Emma Gonzalez: “Every single person up here today, all these people should be home grieving,” she said. “But instead, we are up here standing together because if all our government and president can do is send thoughts and prayers, then it’s time for victims to be the change.”

Survivor David Hogg has also spoken out against the actions of the government in recent years. Hogg stated that he supports the second amendment but cannot understand how the government could, “pass bills and laws that are in direct opposition to saving kids’ lives.”

During the attack, Hogg recorded his fellow students’ reactions. “If we all die, the camera survives, and that’s how we get the message out there,” he told Time magazine.

The students inspired Broward County, where the attack took place. The Broward County board called an emergency meeting Friday to propose that the county’s voters be given a chance to regulate guns in the county. The proposal defies state law that no county can impose gun control, with county officials risking fines and removal from office.

The Florida House took an opposing stance, rejecting a bill on Tuesday that would prevent the sale of assault rifles in the State. Survivors watched from the gallery as the bill was called to vote in respect for the Parkland massacre, then rejected in a 71-36 vote.

As for the shooter, Cruz confessed under police interrogation that he had “entered the school campus armed with a AR-15 and began shooting students that he saw in the hallways and on the school grounds.” Nikolas Cruz appeared on Thursday before a jury, charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder.

Browland State Attorney Mike Satz said the death penalty would be appropriate for the situation, but Cruz is expected to make a guilty plea in exchange for life in prison.

The Parkland shooting marks 239 school shootings that have occurred since the Sandy Hook shooting in 2012. “People say it’s too early to talk about it,” Marjory Stoneman student Cameron Kasky said. “If you ask me, it’s way too late.”