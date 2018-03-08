Austin Petersen Talks Liberty and Guns at St. Lawrence

Austin Petersen, runner-up for the Libertarian Party’s nomination in 2016, visited St. Lawrence Monday night to discuss free speech, libertarian values, and other hot button issues. Last July, Petersen announced that he will be running as a Republican for the Missouri Senate for the midterm elections in 2018.

Petersen began his talk speaking about threats to freedom of speech, mainly deriving from the Left. Petersen cited the censorship of Republican viewpoints at UC Berkeley and Middlebury where student protests turned violent and resulted in injuries. He argued that since the Left has lost debates on both policy and economics, censorship is now used as a political tool.

A key aspect of the Libertarian philosophy is limiting the role of the government. Petersen claimed that the government does not contain logic or reason, but is a force that’s only good at “killing lots and lots of people.” If government is to exist, it “should be limited solely to protect the individual liberty,” according to Petersen.

For the remaining time, audience members asked Petersen his stance on various issues.

For his first question, Petersen revealed that his favorite president was Grover Cleveland due to his limited foreign policy, free banking period, and facilitating the growth of the Gilded Age.

Petersen was pressed on his belief that the government should not force private establishments to serve certain individuals. “A trans person should not be coming into my house or business and telling me that I have to create a separate bathroom for them, because now they’re the tyrant,” said Petersen. In alignment with Petersen’s comments, an Obama administration initiative which allowed transgender students to choose the bathroom that aligns with their gender identity was recently repealed by President Trump.

Petersen also argued that the owners of private property should be allowed to ban certain individuals because it would take too much government violence to set the record straight. “In order for us to solve the problems of society it’s going to have to come from our families, our friends, our neighbors, and our churches,” said Petersen. “The government is a poor tool for anything.”

Throughout the question and answer segment, Petersen repeated his support for the Second Amendment. However, his support for the amendment doesn’t stem from his love for hunting, but from guns being “the last bulwark against tyranny.” In the near future, citizens may need to take up arms against the government, reasoned Petersen. He cited the Vietcong, Al-Qaeda, and mercenaries as examples of successful push backs against the American military.

Outside the venue, St. Lawrence Democrats displayed a poster stating, “Mr. Petersen, do you value AR-15s over students’ lives?” President of SLU Democrats, Dameian Bossarte, said the club’s intent was to “question why Petersen finds it appropriate to raffle off AR-15s at campaign events while the nation deals with continuous tragedies perpetrated by people with firearms.” So far in 2018, 100 people have died while 179 have been injured due to mass shootings, according to Mass Shooting Tracker.

Bossarte questioned why Petersen prioritized the right to own a semi-automatic rifle over the safety of students. “His raffles [of guns] contribute to the fetishization that makes them the rifle of choice for attention seeking mass-killers,” said Bossarte. On Tuesday, Facebook banned Petersen 30 days for raffling off an AR-15 on the Facebook marketplace; the second time in less than a year.

Bossarte claimed that any objections were “peacefully asserted” and allowed Petersen to speak throughout his visit. While SLU Dems decided to protest the event, others didn’t feel that protesting was necessary. “I didn’t understand the people who wanted to protest,” said Bernardo Moreno ‘18. “He isn’t Hitler. I don’t agree with everything he said but I didn’t disagree with everything he said.”