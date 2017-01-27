Winter Weekend 2017 begins today, Friday, January 27 and events go all weekend until Sunday, January 29. The weekend is a longstanding SLU tradition that occurs every winter season. Starting Friday, the weekend kicks off with the Club Fair at 3 p.m. The Alumni Mocktail event in Eben Holden follows at 3:30 p.m. There is a SLU men’s hockey game against RPI Friday night, which is a White-Out event so wear your white SLU gear and cheer on the skating saints! There will be free rally towels at this event as well. To wrap up the night, there will be a showing of Chronicles of Narnia at 7 and 9 p.m. in the Winston Room. Saturday kicks off with a big Winter Carnival in the Student Center from 1 to 4 p.m. There will also be horse & carriage rides around the campus during the afternoon. There will be another men’s hockey game against Union at 7 p.m. as well as an acapella concert in the Winston Room at 8 p.m. The weekend will wrap up with a final viewing of the Chronicles of Narnia at 2 p.m. in the Winston Room. Throughout the weekend, there will be commemorative Canton, New York stickers being sold. These stickers look like the Snapchat filter for Canton, and are depicted in the flier for the weekend. They are being sold to benefit the Canton Village Green Fountain renovation project.

The North Country Ambassadors planned the whole weekend. While Winter Weekend itself has been going on for a while, this is the 3rd year that the North Country Ambassadors have taken it under their wing. Ambassador Autumn Rolack ’17 said that the whole point of the weekend is to get the community involved on campus. This is particularly accomplished through the carnival. The fliers for the weekend were sent home with kids at the local elementary school, and the carnival is planned with activities and snacks and games for the kids. “One of the strengths of SLU is the welcoming and friendly relationship we have with the community,” Rolack said. “I hope this weekend allows students to come and interact with the community.”

Be sure to check out Winter Weekend and all the fun events happening this weekend!