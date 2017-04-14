Get Ready for a Folkin Good Time

Photo courtesy of Claire Longcope

This Saturday, April 15, the Green House is holding the sixth annual North Country Folk Festival on the old Java Quad! The 11 green beans of the house have been working feverishly to assure that it is a folkin’ amazing day. This year’s headliner for the festival, is a delightfully energetic and folky band from Binghamton, New York: Driftwood! They are preceded by other local groups, like Althea Jean, who NCPR called “a terrific live band,” as well as current and former St. Lawrence musicians and bands, including Alex Smith and Jake Brillhart, Dyado, American String Circus, and the Sundials. There is even a contra dance with Deep Freeze Contra Dance!

The festival has expanded from past years, as there will be 27 vendors and local artisans selling their products and doing live demonstrations. Everything from CSA shares from local farms to delicious snacks to eat while watching live music will be available. New to the mix this year are many St. Lawrence students selling their crafts, including embroidery, necklaces, lip balm, and screen prints. T-shirts and stickers will be sold the day of the event at the merch table near the main tent from noon to eight at night in addition to the local vendors, who will be at the event from noon until six.

As in past years, there will be a bier garten for those 21 and over! It will be a cash bar serving both local and regular beer offerings, including Lake Placid Brewing Company. There will be free pizza provided to anyone purchasing drinks to ensure a safe and healthy experience for those drinking. There will also be a dinner at Dana Dining Hall (normal price for dinner) featuring local ingredients!

The most important part of the North Country Folk Fest is that it is a free, family-friendly event! The festival is excited to welcome the North Country community to celebrate local culture, arts, and music, whether you are a student, alum, town resident or you are traveling from far, far away. Regardless, it will be a folkin’ good day, rain or shine!