October Reigns Supreme in the Sporting WorldMLB, NFL, NBA and NHL In One Month

Photo via USA Today Sports

What is the best month of the year for sports? Some may argue it is March, due to the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament, while others may argue for June because of the NBA and NHL finals, with the MLB season getting into full swing. However, the month of October has a strong case as it’s the only month during the whole year where all four of the major North American sports (NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL) are playing meaningful games, and this October may be the best ever.

Obviously, the big event of October is the MLB playoffs, with the month culminating in the World Series. This year’s edition boasts one of the most intriguing final fours in recent memory, with one of the long title droughts on the cusp of being broken.

Toronto had their most recent win back in 1993. However, all the attention this year is on the Chicago Cubs after their record-setting regular season and their well-known 108-year World Series drought, making them look like a team destined to make history.

In the NFL, the regular season is in full swing and the contenders are starting to separate themselves from the rest of the league. October marks the return of Tom Brady and it is clear that he has not missed a beat after missing the first four games due to the Deflategate saga. By the end of the month, the NFL season will reach its halfway point and the playoff picture will be even clearer.

October marks the beginning of both the NBA and NHL seasons as well. After an exciting and historic season last year, the NBA boasts one of the most intriguing seasons in recent memory. The clear favorite this year is the Golden State Warriors after the big free-agent signing of star forward Kevin Durant in the offseason. However, LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers will open the season as the defending champions and the favorite to come out on top of the Eastern Conference.

Finally, the NHL is bringing back a youth movement that provides excitement to a league that is looking to draw even more fans. Second-year stars Conner McDavid, Dylan Larkin, and the injured Jack Eichel look to build upon their solid rookie seasons. The big story of the season however will be the number one overall pick Auston Matthews of the Toronto Maple Leafs who opened his career with the first ever four-goal game of a player’s debut.

While other months lay claim to many great sporting events, it is the month of October that provides the most action. In one month, a champion will be decided, contenders will be recognized, and two seasons will begin. Enjoy the rest of the month, there is nothing like it.