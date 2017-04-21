What comes next? Soon You’ll See!

I’m going to go out on a limb to offer a word to the wise. We’ve reached the light at the end of the tunnel and now it’s time to put our best foot forward; graduation is fast approaching. If you’re feeling nervous, remember that it’s always darkest before the dawn. I’ve heard it through the grapevine that a few of the lucky ones have already found a job, a new school, an adventure… Others are still searching in the dark. Their first and second interviews have turned out to be dead ends. But third time’s a charm, patience is a virtue, and when push comes to shove, everything works out in the end!

If it feels like you’re still skating on thin ice with or without a plan, stop and smell the roses. Yes, chaos reigns, and to the best of my knowledge, human society is up to its ears in trouble. But we’ve all got a vested interest in one another, and good things come to those who wait. You’re the boss of your life, even if you’re scared stiff!

In case you forgot the past four years, I’ll be happy to jog your memory. We came to St. Lawrence University in 2013 as a group of bright-eyed, bushy tailed, young, and foolish freshmen with the world ahead of us. It was clear from the beginning that our class, the class of 2017, was willing to grab the bull by the horns and seize every opportunity the world had to offer. It goes without saying that we were starting at SLU with a blank slate. It was sink or swim; balancing work with play was no small achievement, but the only way into this wonderful place was a baptism of fire (you know it’s the naked truth).

Between classes, the Ticker, Java, and the occasional lock ‘n’ load, it was clear from the beginning that SLU was the perfect place to sow some wild oats while pursuing any number of career paths. Hopefully you didn’t get caught with your pants down! Looking back, sophomore and junior years flew by in a blur, but eventually we learned that what goes around comes around and that, especially during exams, when the going gets tough, the tough get going. No pain, no gain, am I right?

As luck would have it, we all made it this far, and when push comes to shove, it’s clear as a bell that what we’ve achieved is nothing to sneeze at. Mark my words, there are people at this school who know how to make the best out of a bad situation and are gonna fly out of here and live like there’s no tomorrow. They’ve already had their lion’s share of hardship and they are ready to shine like the sun. Some of us will decide to make money hand over fist, others will lay down the law, and others will pursue labors of love till the end. Keep your fingers crossed for each other: the sum of our successes together are much more than the individual parts. Keep a stiff upper lip, try not to get swept up into keeping up with the Joneses, and when it comes time to kick the bucket, look back on these days at SLU with a twinkle in your eye.