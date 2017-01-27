Third Annual Leaders Among Laurentians symposium draws current, former Saints

The third annual Leaders Among Laurentians symposium took place in Eben Holden on January 17, the day before classes began this semester. The theme of this year’s conference was “Your Leadership Journey.” The conference was open to all St. Lawrence students at any stage of their leadership journey. The goal was to help students understand what makes a great leader and to help them identify how to improve their leadership skills. It opened with four keynote speakers, three of whom are current students — Jacob Ciolek ’20, Josie Brown ’19, and Jackie Sovie ’18 — as well as a recent alum, Leonardo Claudio ’15. These Laurentians, each with varying leadership skills and experiences, spoke about what leadership means to them and what they have learned about leadership so far. As Claudio put it, “To lead is to learn. To lead is to follow. To lead is to love.”

Attendees, who had the opportunity to choose which two of the four available workshops they wanted to participate in, were asked to think introspectively and examine personal traits that helped or inhibited their leadership. Sessions included The Leadership Compass with John Robert O’Connor, Director of Student Activities and Leadership; Thinking about Leading: Leadership and Ethics with Jeff Maynes, Assistant Professor of Philosophy; Who are you? Mapping Your Personal Brand with Meg Keniston, Associate Director of Marketing; and Your Elevator Pitch with Beth Larrabee and Michelle Gould, Assistant Directors of Career Services. These lectures were not instructional, but analytical. What personal traits make a good leader? Is a leader good because of their efficacy or because they make the world a better place?

Audrey Law ’19 explained that the conference “emphasized the importance of having a vision, and how that vision can drive your actions. Creating a personal brand story, for example, can not only help you market yourself, but will help you become the person you want to be.” Others cited the importance of self-awareness, understanding leadership styles, and learning from failures as big takeaways from the day’s discussions. Many decided to set goals to be more inclusive, delegate more effectively, and practice self-care.

A small, active school like St. Lawrence offers countless leadership opportunities. This is not to say that every student is the president of a club, but executive board positions are accessible. The symposium, which had open seats even after an extended registration deadline, was an underutilized opportunity for St. Lawrence students, whether they are interested in leadership positions or leading by example in their daily lives.