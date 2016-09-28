Photo credit: Ali Price

It is official: this fall, the First Year Program (FYP), Community Based Learning (CBL), and Caribbean and Latin American Studies offices have moved! Their new location is at 11 Hillside Drive, which is located directly behind the Arts Annex. Previously, the location of the FYP and CBL offices were inside the Whitman Annex.

11 Hillside has quickly become a favorite building among students on campus. Before its conversion to offices, the building served as a residential home. “St. Lawrence purchased this home a few years ago, but only began to renovating it this past spring and summer,” said Brenda Papineau ’02, who serves as Director of Community Based Learning.

The building has a cozy feel to it. Old patterned wallpaper and carpet line the walls and floors of most of the upstairs rooms, giving it a familiar and home-like feeling. Most of the new renovations have occurred on the building’s first floor. Over the past few months, the walls on the first floor were repainted and hardwood floors were installed. 11 Hillside also has a kitchen and meeting room, which support the work of the departments.

Additionally, the building is home to hangout area with multiple study tables. Many windows surround the first floor and give it a warm and sun-filled feel. A large backyard with a small garden provides a perfect spot for events or for students just to hang out. Currently, 11 Hillside is home to the offices of Jenny Hansen (Associate Dean of First Year Program and Philosophy Professor), Martha Chew (Associate Professor of Global Studies), Brenda Papineau (Director of Community Based Learning), Julie Johnson (Events and Logistics Coordinator of Community Based Learning), and Debbie Bishop (Administrative Secretary for the First Year Program).

Over the past five years, the university has been moving office spaces around to accommodate for increased enrollment and the university’s other needs. “It was five years ago when we were sitting in Whitman, and we were informed that we would be moved to the Whitman Annex because there weren’t enough residential rooms for students,” said Julie Johnson. For many other members of the staff the past few years have been hectic, as they have transitioned from one office space to the next. The move to 11 Hillside is still classified as a temporary move, as there are plans to eventually move the facilities to Madill Hall, which currently houses IT and Launders Science Library. Due to a lack of funding, however, this move has been continuously delayed. This has caused Whitman Annex, which is regarded as an eyesore by much of the University, to stay standing.

At this moment in time, everyone at Hillside is content about the move and loves the new office space, as do the students who have come to visit. “I love it!” said Raquell Muniz ‘18, who works alongside the CBL staff. “Each day I come to work, I am able to be productive because of the quiet but eloquent atmosphere Hillside provides me with,” she added. Brenda Papineau agrees. “Personally, I love the new location,” she said. “Our work does focus on outreach to a number of constituents, and this location allows community partners greater access to us. The building is also a great space for students to come hang out and get work done if they need to.” Papineau wants to emphasize that this space is not offline to any group of students. “All SLU students are welcome here to study and hang out. It is quiet and there are lots of tables for group projects,” she noted