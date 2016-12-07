To the St. Lawrence University Community:

We are witnessing a resurgence of the most dangerous and hateful legacy of our nation’s history—white nationalism. The Southern Poverty Law Center, New York State, and several human rights groups have documented a massive increase in hate crimes taking place across the country. This has taken place on and off college campuses including our local colleges. These hate crimes are being fueled by white nationalism and are targeting people of color, Muslims, Jews, LG-BTQ people, and documented and undocumented individuals. In addition to this, we have seen proposals for new federal policies that would seek massive deportations, registries for Muslim citizens, and the erosion of the rights of women and LGBTQ people.

In the face of this hate, we feel it is important to think about what we stand for as a St. Lawrence University Community. St. Lawrence University is defined as, “a vibrant, collaborative community of learners who value thought and action. Students tap their full potential as they embrace the natural environment, engage with global challenges, and experience the relevance and adventure of a liberal arts education in a complex and changing world .”

We want to affirm that we value and will offer sanctuary to the full spectrum of students, staff, and faculty who make up our community. We believe that our community is one that must continue to be built on the premise of equality and the belief that we are better because of the diversity our students, staff, and faculty bring to the table. White nationalism seeks to erode this through a discourse of fear, hatred, and xenophobia. It seeks to create a concept of America that is built on white supremacy and the dis-mantling of the work of social justice and equality that have been the hall-mark of this country for the last forty years. We will stand up for the rights of our students, faculty, and staff.

We know we are not alone. We have seen how students thoughtfully engage in conversations about difference and privilege. We have watched how students think critically about human rights and how we can make the world a more just and humane place. We have seen how passionate our students are about issues here in the United States and abroad. We have seen how staff and faculty care deeply about all of our students and their capacity to live life fully and freely and that this includes safety and sanctuary in the face of hatred. We know that we have a diversity of political opinions on our campus. We have listened to how many of our students, faculty, and staff who voted for various parties believe in the equality of all humanity. We want to draw on this shared sense of humanity in the hard work of community building ahead.

In solidarity,

