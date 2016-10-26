Billy’s Midsemester Java Happenings Recap

Photo via Will Mayer

Come forth, creatures of the night; lend me your eyes. To the raucous revivalists of revelry, I speak to you now. Avert your gaze from the security blotter, and let us take a moment to reflect. Few amongst St. Lawrence’s student body would say that the first half of the semester has gone by slowly. The Java Barn has cultivated a reputation of being a “must-stop” venue for any upcoming band based in the Northeast, and this semester has been no different. Since August there has been a multitude of bands, each harnessing their own distinct sound and style formulated specifically to rock your face off.

The Gang of Thieves kicked us off this semester, blasting their contemporary clash of classical rock and funk. This trend was continued over the following weeks, as Java featured the punk workings of Gymshorts and Vundabar and other rock-oriented bands such as Beau Sasser’s escape plan and the Strange Machines. Sophistafunk and The Alchemystic’s performed the following weeks, infusing elements of funk, reggae, and hip hop. Most recently, The Primate Fiasco stopped by the venue wielding nothing more than an accordion, tuba, banjo, and drumsticks in hand. The quartet managed to produce a futuristic cavalcade of carnivalesque, alternatively rooted music.

So what else has been go-ing on at the Barn? La Casa Latina and the Black Student Union pooled resources with us at the venue to create a night aimed towards Java novices and regulars alike. La Casa put together a brilliant playlist centered on reggae, hip-hop, and dance music emerging from the turn of the millennium. The event, dubbed “Diasporic Throwback,” was a huge success, filling the venue with music lovers from all across cam-pus. Though a blown fuse-box was the ultimate demise of the hootenanny, it did not shift the overall reception of the event. Smiling, sweaty faces poured out of the venue, satisfied with a night well spent.

What is over the horizon for the Java Barn? Well by the time you read this you will be recovering from a wild show played by the Tins and SLU’s own Four-Skinz. Tomorrow, Java legends Mister F will return for another mind-blowing set. Be sure to keep your self tuned-in to the Java Barn’s Facebook and Instagram for future shows, open-mic nights, and special events like La Casa’s Diasporic Throwback