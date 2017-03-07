Photo via pinterest

If you are a 50 Shades of Grey movie fan, do not get your hopes up for the sequel, 50 Shades Darker. The film basically has no plot and is an excuse to show sex on the big screen. I guess if that is what you are into, then this is the movie for you. However, if you want a little more insight into what the movie is about without reading the book, then let me tell you about my experience and view of the film.

At first, I thought the movie was going to be a real hit because I read the articles on Snapchat about ushers of movie theatres finding cucumbers in the aisles. It seemed a little weird and a little intriguing, but as I entered the theatre I hoped no one decided to bring any vegetables along. The theatre was filled with middle aged couples and teenagers that probably snuck in, which made the experience of watching erotic scenes on screen a little awkward for both myself and most likely the husbands that got dragged along. The previews started, and I was pumped for the movie.

The movie began with a scene showing Christian’s nightmare of his father abusing him. This made it a little hard to tell if the movie was starting or if it was still a preview. However, the movie proceeded and showed Anastasia living her new life with her new job, hunky boss, and friends. So far, so good. The next big event in the movie is an art show, where a “mystery man” buys all the pictures of Ana that were photographed by her friend. It was a real big surprise who bought them—Christian (insert sarcasm here). He then asks her on a date that she reluctantly agrees to. However, at dinner, he asks her to give him another chance and she basically says “Yeah, sure.” Really? I guess there would not be a movie without this answer, though, so I went with it.

The movie continues with the two rekindling their “relationship.” Through this, the audience and Anastasia learn a little more about Christian’s past and about why he is the way he is. Along the way, a woman who had previously been a submissive stalks Anastasia and tries to kill her. Personally, I thought this was odd to include in the movie. This woman’s purpose was to cause and resolve a conflict, but the way the whole situation played out was just kind of out of place for this genre. The couple worked out thier issue from past relationships and even some issues they had in their own previous relationship, but Christian is still controlling. For example, he would not let Anastasia go on a trip to NYC with her new boss, Jack (which may have been a good idea because he tried to rape her later in the movie), but he goes on a trip for a weekend and leaves her home. Christian’s trip results in a plane crash and Anastasia realizes her love for him (the whole scene lasted about 10 minutes, so it did not really put you on the edge of your seat or make you bite your nails with anticipation). After this “dramatic” event, Anastasia agrees to marry Christian, even though most of the problems with their previous contract are never really resolved.

The movie ends with their engagement party, which includes both a celebration and a showdown between Christian’s adoptive mother and his ex-lover. After Christian actually gives Anastasia a ring and the drama is over, fireworks shoot off in the distance, while a grimy man smoking, who turns out to be Anastasia’s old boss Christian had fired, looks on at the party (Can you say cheesy?).

If none of this made sense to you, then good, because that is exactly how you will feel when watching the movie. I guess if there is a plot to this movie, it goes a little something like this: couple gets back together, past is brought up, random pointless events occur, dominant meaningless sex turns to meaningful sex. Overall, the movie is okay for a rainy day, but I would wait for it to come out on Netflix before wasting your money on watching a film with a nonexistent plot and not enough sex scenes.