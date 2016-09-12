Bachelor Nick Viall: Third Time Doesn’t Make Him Charming

Photo via Eonline

If you have not been living under a rock for the last week, you know that ABC recently announced Nick Viall, two-time Bachelorette runner-up and Bachelor In Paradise contestant to be this upcoming season’s Bachelor. My feelings about this unfortunate decision can be best described by a direct quote from Abby McVeigh ’18 upon hearing the news: “This is a travesty.” So let us just dive into three of the many reasons that Nick Viall should not be our next Bachelor:

1. Nick is the villain. Dear ABC, have you forgotten the two complete seasons of the Bachelorette portraying Nick as the bad guy? I am sorry, but one season of Nick being made to look like a hero in Bachelor in Paradise is not enough for me. I mean, come on America, this is the same guy that slut-shamed Andi Dorfman on National Television because she chose another man. Why is everybody okay with this?

2. The Bachelor pick was originally Luke Pell. After ABC announced that Nick was going to be the new Bachelor, it came out of the woodwork that Luke Pell had originally been asked to be the Bachelor, but producers changed their minds at the last minute. WHY. If you do not remember Luke from JoJo’s season, he was the beautiful, sensitive, kind veteran that was left heartbroken in the final three. Basically the perfect Bachelor pick *cough cough ABC.* It is not all bad though, Bachelor Fans, this whole mix up means Luke is totally in the market, meaning there is a chance for us all.

3.We have seen too much Nick. I have already sat through three seasons of Nick drama and I am pretty much over it at this point. Look, Nick has been the runner-up for two Bachelor seasons AND had a girl stolen from him on Bachelor in Paradise; I think it is time to lay off the reality TV, buddy.

All this being said, I am sure Nick is a pretty nice guy, and I am still going to watch this season of the Bachelor, even if I spend the whole time secretly wishing it was Luke. There are only a few more weeks until Nick’s season premiere, so get excited, Bachelor fans; this is sure to be an interesting season, and stay tuned for more Bachelor recaps!