Love and Taxidermy: Bachelor Recap

ABC’s “The Bachelor,” is arguably America’s favorite Monday night guilty pleasure. For those who don’t know the premise, the show begins with one man and 29 women. Roses are given out to girls that the man likes, read: the most attractive and bubbly women. If the bachelor doesn’t like you, you are then forced to immediately pack your bags and go home while you wallow in your tears and embarrassment.

For those who haven’t been tuning in to watch the greatest reality TV dating show of all time, the season 22 bachelor is Arie Luyendyk, a racecar driver turned real estate agent from Arizona.

Arie, who has declared almost too proudly, on multiple occasions, that he “barely finished high school,” is obviously not a rocket scientist. You wouldn’t be surprised to hear this after listening to him talk for a minute or two. But IQ isn’t everything, and on the first one-on-one date, Arie purchased several designer dresses, each handpicked by Rachel Zoe, and a pair of Louis Vuitton shoes for the lucky Becca K, so he can’t be all that bad of a guy.

Though it may have taken a few episodes to really see who the villains of this season are, it was clear that Krystal, a delusional psychopath who “works” as a fitness coach in Montana, and Chelsea, a real-estate executive assistant and single mother from Maine, were the front runners for the title.

While Chelsea takes every second she has with Arie to talk about how she is a single mother, Krystal immediately falls under the impression that Arie is only her boyfriend and the other women are merely there for the purpose of the show.

Once it becomes clear that Chelsea is not going to be the next Mrs. Arie Luyendyk, her screen time drastically diminishes and Krystal becomes the foremost villain whilst of course being true to her self-centered and inappropriately sanguine self.

The drama really gets good when Krystal refuses to attend a party because she is upset that Arie did not consult her before making a decision, which did not even involve her.

The 29 year old then proceeded to pout like a toddler in her room until Arie conceded to her pettiness and fetches her so that they may kiss and make up. Though her diabolical plan does not quite go to plan, Krystal manages to stay on the show far past her expiration date.

How long Krystal lasts on “The Bachelor” is only the tip of the iceberg though. Lauren, whose bland personality may only be compared to a grilled cheese minus the cheese, somehow manages to make it to hometown week. And then, taxidermy enthusiast Kendall is chosen over Bekah M, who has an immediate and obvious connection with Arie, but is “too young” and “not ready for marriage.” Whatever, it’s nonsense.

Kendall made Arie fill DEAD mice with styrofoam then they dressed the mice in bride and groom costumes. Also, did I mention that Kendall brought a taxidermy animal to EVERY SINGLE date she has gone on with Arie? The girl cannot actually be serious. But that’s The Bachelor for you.

Tune into ABC’s, “The Bachelor” on Mondays at 8:00 p.m. for a good laugh, perhaps a few tears, and undoubtedly another taxidermy animal courtesy of Kendall.