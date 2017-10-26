KSLU LISTENS TO…GREAT BLUE

Halloween season is officially upon us, and one way to celebrate is indulging in the myriad of Halloween-themed films available to us. In addition to the classic horror films and the new ones that are released every year, some lighter fare is also available for those of you (like me) who are not eager to have the crap scared out of you, forcing you to leave the lights on when you go to bed.

There are plenty of classic horror films that continue to scare and impress year after year. One such film is the aptly named “Halloween.” Jamie Lee Curtis, in the role that made her a star, must defend herself against Michael Myers, a dangerous murderer terrorizing her town. Like many horror films, there are several (and probably worse) sequels. There is another sequel coming out next year, taking place 40 years after the original. Another classic horror franchise is “Friday The 13th.” This franchise is especially appropriate this year, since October had a Friday the 13 a few weeks ago. This series focuses on the murderous rampages of Jason Voorhees. Another popular horror franchise that isn’t quite as scary as the aforementioned ones is “Scream.” “Scream” injects some elements of comedy with it’s meta tone and self-aware clichés.

If supernatural horror is more your style, there are of course plenty of films to delight you. “Poltergeist,” a perennial favorite, tells the story of a family plagued by ghosts. There was also a remake made in 2015, though the original is often regarded as the better one. “The Exorcist,” considered by some to be the scariest movie of all time, is also worth watching. If you are a scaredy-cat like me, perhaps you should skip this one. Other popular supernatural horror films include “Insidious,” “Evil Dead,” and “The Amityville Horror.” I cannot attest to the quality of these films, since I have not seen any of them.

Psychological horror, not quite full-fledged horror but still scary, is another option. “Silence of the Lambs” is probably the most popular film in this genre. This film is about FBI Agent Clarice Starling, who must enlist the help of serial killer and cannibal, Hannibal Lecter, in order to apprehend another serial killer, Buffalo Bill, who skins his victims. If you have a weak stomach, this film is probably not for you. “The Blair Witch Project,” a late-nineties indie favorite, is another psychological horror film worth checking out. It is largely told through “found footage” of three students who travel to Maryland to make a film about a local urban legend, the Blair Witch. “Shutter Island” is another psychological thriller that I would highly recommend. It is about two U.S. Marshals who travel to an insane asylum to investigate the disappearance of a patient. It has a fantastic twist ending that I will not spoil here.

If you are in the mood for some less intense, funnier entertainment, there is a whole range of horror comedy films to choose from. “Beetlejuice” is perhaps the most popular in this genre, and continually delights audiences. I would absolutely recommend this film in addition to Tim Burton’s entire filmography. “Zombieland” is also a favorite of mine, and features a stellar ensemble cast. “Clue,” a film based on the board game, is one I try to watch every year. It hilariously chronicles a dinner party gone wrong and the group effort to discover who the killer is. It also features three alternate endings. Of course, no Halloween movie marathon would be complete without “Ghostbusters.” You can pair it with the all-female reboot made last year.

Lastly, if you are in the mood to head off-campus, there are two horror films playing locally. “It” is still playing in Canton, and “Happy Death Day” is playing in Potsdam. “It” is an adaptation of the Stephen King novel that has received positive reviews, and “Happy Death Day” is a Groundhog Day style mystery in which a college student must relive her murder, until she finds out who her murderer is.

There certainly is a wide selection out there if you find yourself in the mood for a Halloween-themed movie. Hopefully everyone can find something to suit their fancy this Halloween.