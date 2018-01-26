SAG Awards Take a Stand Against Sexual Harrasment

The Screen Actors Guild Awards (SAG) are the most often forgotten awards of the award show season. Everyone knows the Globes for their drunken debauchery and the Oscars with the regality and title that forever brands an actor. Yet the SAG awards are just there.

The SAG awards are a program in which actors are the main focus, as if they weren’t already. Unique to the SAGs is the fact that their peers vote on who/what is nominated and then the winners. Though debuting in 1995, the SAGs have lauded themselves as one of the highest honors because it is for the people, by the people.

Per tradition, the show’s 24th run started out how it usually does, with actors talking about how they got where they are today. But there was a catch, only women spoke. Not only was it just women who spoke during the opening, but there were only female presenters throughout the whole show.

This comes right after the explosion of the #MeToo and Times Up movements. At the Golden Globes almost everyone was clothed in black. This form of dress allowed Hollywood to present a unified front against sexual assault and misconduct.

Hollywood has been shifting. Ever since the New York Times published the details of Harvey Weinstein’s decades-long abuse, the culture surrounding sexual assault in the workplace has shifted. Dozens of women have accused him of sexual assault and misconduct as well as “black-listing” actresses for their refusal to partake in any sexual situations.

Unfortunately, Weinstein’s actions are not singular to him. Various other Hollywood elites have been accused and have even admitted to sexual assault allegations. Those actors include Kevin Spacey, Louis C.K., Ben Affleck, and James Franco, to name a few.

However, these men do not have the final say in Hollywood, as shown at the SAG awards. This award show put women at the center by featuring them and allowing for them to create their own narrative.

Although the night started out with some light-hearted jokes from host Kristen Bell, things took a turn for the serious: “Everyone’s story deserves to be told,” she said, referring to those who have come forward to share their experiences of sexual assault. “We are living in a watershed moment,” Bell said. “And as we march forward with active momentum and open ears, let’s make sure that we’re leading the charge with empathy and diligence because fear and anger never win the race.” This sentiment was echoed throughout the night by female presenters and winners alike.

Even SAG-AFTRA President Gabrielle Carteris said, “Truth is power and women are stepping into their power. Make no mistake, this is not a moment in time, this is a movement.”

And this movement isn’t going anywhere.

To learn more, and find out what you can do, go to: www.timesupnow.com

Winners:

Theatrical Motion Pictures

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role: Gary Oldman, “Darkest Hour”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role: Frances McDormand, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role: Sam Rockwell, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role: Allison Janney, “I, Tonya”

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture: “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Television Programs

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series: Alexander Skarsgard, “Big Little Lies”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series: Nicole Kidman, “Big Little Lies”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series: Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series: Claire Foy, “The Crown”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series: William H. Macy, “Shameless”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series: Julia Louis-Dreyfus, “Veep”

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series: “This Is Us”

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series: “Veep”

Stunt Ensembles

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture: “Wonder Woman”

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series: “Game of Thrones”

Life Achievement Award

54th Annual SAG Life Achievement Award: Morgan Freeman